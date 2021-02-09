UG: JCR Presidents accuse Ag. SRC President of illegal dealings

Interim president of UG-SRC, Kwame-Amo Ntow-Fianko

Seven Junior Common Room (JCR) Presidents at the University of Ghana have accused the interim president of the Students Representative Council, Kwame-Amo Ntow-Fianko of acting in breach of the constitution.

The seven are; Andy Kweku Nyarko – African Union Hall, Jimmy Mawuse Adangbe – Jubille/International Students Hall, Emmanek Yaw Obi – Business House JCR, Divine Kwadzodeh – Kwapong Hall, Ayisha Abdul Razak – Hilla Limann Hall, Dzifa Mensah-Kattah – Volta Hall, and Sedik Masawudu – James Topp Nelson



In a joint statement, they said that it is wrong for the interim SRC President, to arrogate the authority of the General Assembly with regards to the approval of budgetary allocations to the executive committee of the SRC.



They have advised that Kwame-Amo Ntow-Fianko works on the formation of a General Assembly if he wants to pass his budgets and make lawful expenses.



"For the avoidance of doubt, the Executive Committee can only exercise powers on behalf of the General Assembly where school is on vacation. To the extent that the President intends to pass the budget of the semester through the executive committee, we will have no hands in his illegal dealing…If the Acting SRC President seeks to pass his budgets and lawfully make expenses, he must cause for the formation of General Assembly as under article 6(2) of the SRC constitution,” part of the statement reads.

The seven student leaders have also accused Ntow-Fianko of making deliberate moves to “prevent elections from happening so he can perpetuate himself in power till a point where he appoints his own cronies to replace him and his enablers”



They want the Dean of Students to intervene in the matter and restore order in the SRC.



“We want to use this opportunity to call the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Godfred A. Bopkin to intervene and restore order in the SRC. The Dean plays instrumental roles in the expenses thus far, which have not been given prior approval nor ratification by the constitutionally mandated bodies,” they added.