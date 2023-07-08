UG School of Law dismisses several students for academic incompetence

University Of Ghana Balm Library

University of Ghana School of Law has withdrawn more than 20 students for Academic non-performance, MyNewsGh.com can confirm.

The list of withdrawn students which is in possession of MyNewsGh.com with names and ID numbers indicates the failure of the students to meet the minimum performance required to maintain their studentship.



Out of the list four (4) were regular Law Students while 19 were Weekend students admitted over the past 2 years to pursue the Postgraduate LLB Degree. The dismissed students who were informed weeks ago had the option to reapply to the school and go through a new admission process.



Some of the withdrawn students who are top officials from various professional backgrounds include wards of prominent Politicians who failed to meet the minimum requirements to stay in the school.



MyNewsGh.com will publish further details on the students in the next couple of days.

The School of Law of the University of Ghana is the premier center for legal education in Ghana and continues to lead the way in preparing students for the legal profession.



Students who graduate from the University of Ghana School of Law apply to the Ghana School of Law Makola in order to train to become lawyers.



The UG School of Law was first established as a department of the Faculty of Social Studies in the 1958/59 academic year, becoming a Faculty in 1960/61 then eventually a full-fledged school in the 2014/15 academic year.