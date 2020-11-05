UG: Senior Management tours parts of the university

The University Senior Management led by the Chairman of Council, Prof. Yaw Twumasi

Members of the University Senior Management led by Prof. Yaw Twumasi, Chairman of Council, embarked on a campus-wide tour to inspect four ongoing projects in the university.

The tour began with an inspection of the greening project at the University’s Avenue, J.B. Danquah Avenue.



Charles Kofi Nti, Director of PDMSD, briefed members of Senior Management about the expected outcome of the project after completion.



The tour proceeded to the environs of the main entrance to the University to inspect the ongoing perimeter fencing. According to the contractor, Pel Construction Limited, about 95% of the first of three phases of the project has been completed.



The contractor indicated that the frontage of the university entrance will be given a beautification facelift, to serve as a leisure garden.



Next, Senior Management visited the School of Engineering Sciences, where the landscaping project is near completion.



The Dean of the School, Prof. Boateng Onwona-Agyeman, commended the contractor and requested the installation of streetlights on the stretch of the road lying between the school and ISSER.

From the School of Engineering Sciences, the Senior Management team went to the Sports Directorate to inspect the nearby 12,000-seater capacity stadium and the ongoing beautification project around it.



Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, Director of Sports, conducted the team round the furnished offices of the Directorate within the stadium.



He indicated that the track and field portions of the stadium were being re-grassed because they become waterlogged whenever it rains heavily.



Senior Management also observed that work on the University gate at Okponglo was near completion.



Satisfied with the progress of work at all the project sites, the Chairman of Council expressed his appreciation to the members of Senior Management who availed themselves for the tour of inspection.



Prof. Twumasi was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu; Pro Vice-Chancellor (ASA), Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo; Pro Vice-Chancellor (ORID), Prof. Felix Asante; Professor Ferdinand Ayeh Kumi, Provost, College of Health Sciences; Prof. Dan Ofori, Provost College of Humanities; Prof. Daniel Asiedu, Provost, College of Basic and Applied Sciences; Prof. Micheal Tagoe, Provost, College of Education; Mr. Daniel Baidoo, Director, HRODD and Ms. Eccles A. Andoh, Ag. Director, Public Affairs, among others.