UG Sports Directorate reopens gymnasium, swimming pool

Management of the University of Ghana Sports Directorate has announced the reopening of its gymnasium and swimming pool until further notice.

The reopening comes several months after its closure due to the confirmation that a student of the university had contracted the novel Coronavirus disease.



The Directorate says that it has put in place COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all clients accessing and using the facilities.



It has also assured that there will be strict adherence to these protocols.



To limit the number of patrons who will be admitted at a time, the Directorate has prospective clients to book their sessions ahead of time via an online registration link.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that offices at the Directorate have been relocated to the UG Stadium.



According to the Public Affairs Directorate, the offices have been completed with furnishing to make them fully functional.



The offices include; Director of Sports, Assistant Registrar, Technical Section, Organising Team, General Office, and other Ancillary Staff



The old building has been designated as a fully functional gymnasium with offices for the following: Fitness Section, Grounds Men and Women, Finance Officer, Physiotherapist.