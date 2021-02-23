UG: We have not issued threats to any senior university staff – Commonwealth JCR

Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana

The Junior Common Room (JCR) of the Commonwealth Hall has entreated the entire University of Ghana Community and the General Public to disregard all allegations levelled against them in regards to the controversies surrounding the building of the Commonwealth Hall Annex.

In a statement signed by the JCR President and Secretary of the hall, they explained that they are conscious of the rumours accusing members of the hall of inciting the atmosphere of intimidation and threats against some senior staff of the University.



“We write on behalf of the junior common room to repudiate all allegations and speculations leveled against members of this noble hall in respect to the raging controversies surrounding the commonwealth hall annex project. We are awake to the rumors circulating in the University Community that members of the commonwealth hall JCR are inciting an atmosphere of intimidation and threats against some senior members of the University who have purportedly taken a strong stance against the annex project,” the statement read.



The Statement went on to throw its weight behind the decision to build the Commonwealth Hall Annex citing the need to provide enough accommodation for the student populace.



However, the hall made known that the affirmation of support to the building of the annex hall was done in a harmless manner through an earlier release on the 13th of January 2021.



“We must state unequivocally that we are firm in our convictions, that providing enough accommodation for a considerable number of students’ populace will create an enabling environment for students to pursue academic work, for that matter, we strongly support a move by the OVA to put up an accommodation structure to minimize the drastic accommodation crises.

However, it must be noted that the JCR has only affirmed its support in a harmless and decorous manner, contrary to information spreading across, through a press release on the 13th January 2021, in an expression of praise and gratitude for the recent development on the proposed site”



About the Commonwealth Hall Annex Project



The project is being spearheaded by the Alumni of the Commonwealth Hall of the University.



The facility, estimated at $42,000,000, is expected to deliver a fully-furnished 4,660-bed capacity, comprising 302 one-bed blocks, 552 two-bed blocks, 3,806 four-bed blocks, 32 two-bedroom lecture flats, 8,000 capacity auditorium, and a shopping mall.