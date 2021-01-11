UG management meets with student leaders over modular system

Management of the University of Ghana, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu on Friday, January 8, 2021, met with student leaders over matters arising in relation to the modular system the University wants to implement.
The meeting was at the Great Hall at the University of Ghana.
At the meeting, university authorities heeded the calls from students requesting an extension of the calendar for the 2020/2021 academic year.
Students will now have twelve weeks of academic activity instead of the initial nine.
On demands from some students that the modular system be scrapped and all students allowed to come to campus for academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor said that it could not be considered because of the COVID-19 situation on the campus of the university.
According to him, the data of Covid-19 infections among members of the university community was alarming, hence, it will be unhealthy to allow all students to return to campus at a goal.
- Legon students demonstrate against planned introduction of ‘double-track’ system
- UG: Concerned Students threaten demonstration at main entrance over modular system
- UG: Student leaders approved ‘double-track’ model for 20/21 academic year – Management
- UG: Concerned Students Association petitions VC over 2020/2021 proposed ‘double track system’
- UG: 20/21 residential charges ‘unfair and inconsiderate’ – Group
- Read all related articles