UG suspends four Commonwealth Hall students

The Management of the University of Ghana has suspended four former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of the Commonwealth Hall, for disobeying the Vice Chancellor and the Dean of Student Affairs.

A press statement signed by the Registrar said the executives held a meeting which provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false and defamatory statements against some Senior Officers of the University and brought the Offices of the Vice-Chancellor and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor into disrepute.



“On the 18th and 19th of August 2022, some former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of Commonwealth Hall, organized or allowed the organization of meetings of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of Commonwealth Hall. These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against Senior Officers of the university, which brought the Offices of the Vice-chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) and the University as a whole into disrepute,” part of the statement read.



According to the statement, a complaint was filed against the offended students, and the Disciplinary Board for Junior Members of the University determined that the executives' actions violated the university's rules and suspended them for three academic years each.



“The Disciplinary Board also found that their conduct breached Statutes 42(1)(n) and (o) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members, 2017,” the statement added.

