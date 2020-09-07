Regional News

UGSRC: Interim executives appoint chairpersons to committees

University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council

The Interim executive officers of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) have appointed a total of thirteen chairpersons to the various committees in the Students Representative Council in consonance with the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council Constitution.

The Acting President of the UGSRC, Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko in a statement on Friday, September 5, 2020 indicated that these appointments follow a broader deliberation between the interim SRC executives and the Executive committee of the Student body.



The committees include External Affairs, Publication and Information, Intelligence, Disciplinary, Welfare, Academic, Non-Resident Students, Women Commissioner, Projects and Programmes, Arbitration, Scholarship, Sponsorship and SRC Legal Advisor.



The appointees are however entreated to wait for their final approval at the SRC General Assembly level in accordance with the Constitution.



Appointments by Executive Officers

Article 22 of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council states that “the Executive officers shall, in consultation with other members of the Executive Committee and with the approval of the General Assembly appoint:



(1) (a) The Legal Advisor, who shall be the principal legal advisor of the SRC, and shall be a student pursuing in whole (full time student), studies at the Faculty of Law of this University, and who should have spent at least one year in such studies. A post first degree student of the Faculty of Law appointed as a Legal Advisor shall have undertaken his undergraduate studies in the University of Ghana.”



Full Statement below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.