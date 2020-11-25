UK to deploy 100 observers for Ghana’s election – British High Commission

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, has said the United Kingdom will deploy 100 election observers in Ghana for the 2020 elections.

Mr Walker disclosed this when he was speaking to Etornam Sey on Tv3’s New Day on Wednesday, November 25.



Ghanaians will be going to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and members of parliament.



Mr Walker said ”We will be working with our Australian colleagues, Canadian colleagues, colleagues from the European Union, the electoral commission. I think we have about 100 people observing the elections

Asked about his assessment of Ghana’s electoral systems, he said “I think that mostly every country is different. When I compare Ghana to the UK there are certain seats, certain areas who will always vote for particular group of people.



“It’s about encouraging the votes. In other areas they may be different. They vote based on issues or based no intentions given to them by candidates.”