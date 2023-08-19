3
UN celebrates Kofi Annan, five years after his passing

Kofi Annan Fresh The late Kofi Annan

Sat, 19 Aug 2023

In 2018, perhaps Ghana’s highest international diplomat passed on in Geneva, Switzerland. His name was Kofi Annan.

In what seemed like a lifelong service to the United Nations, Kofi Annan rose through the ranks in the global organization to become Secretary-General of the United Nations between 1997 and 2006.

He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize laureate whiles serving in the role.

On the fifth anniversary of his passing, the UN family led by its current Secretary-General remembered the global values Annan stood for during his time as the world's chief diplomat.

UN accounts on social media posted material about Annan - photos, quotes, videos, accomplishments etc.

UN chief Antonio Guterres' message read: "Friday marks five years since the passing of former @UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

"I was honoured to call Kofi Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend. His legacy as a global champion for peace remains an inspiration in our lives and our work."

Kofi Annan was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938. He married Nane and between them they have three children and five grandchildren.

He died on the 18th of August 2018 at the age of 80 in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, after a brief illness. He had been active in his Foundation’s work right up to his unexpected end.

Below are some commemorative and celebratory tweets from the UN and other allies















