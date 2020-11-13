UN saddened by death of former President Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The United Nations on Thursday said it is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former President of the Republic of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

A statement signed by Ms. Cynthia Prah, the Information Officer at the UN Office in Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed the UN’s deepest condolences to the family, government, and people of Ghana on the loss of the esteemed patriotic Ghanaian.



It said the legacy of selfless service and dedication to the promotion of integrity, democracy, and development of Ghana and its peoples had left an indelible mark on the country, sub-region, and continent.



The statement said President Rawlings would be remembered for his astuteness and commitment to democratic governance in Ghana and on the continent.

“May his soul rest in peace,” it said.



As we join you all to mourn this tragic loss, our thoughts, prayers, and solidarity are with his family, relatives, friends, admirers, and all the people of Ghana.”