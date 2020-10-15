UNA-GH advocates for security for MPs

Parliament of Ghana

The United Nations Association, Ghana (UNA-GH) with the focus on peace and unity has urged the government to provide security for all Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Country to curtail the reoccurrence of monstrous crimes against them.

Regarding the unfortunate death of Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford, MP for the Mfantseman Constituency, it charged Security Agencies to be vigilant and promptly gather intelligence to terminate crime at its conception.



Going forward, it added that the police should be on the look-out for criminals while more tip-offs from the citizenry should not be underrated.



These concerns were contained in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by the UNA- GH President and Secretary, Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey, and Reverend Mark Nii Lamptey Respectively.



Bishop Sackey said, given the high frequency of armed robbery incidents and the sophistication of crimes today, the Police must intensify firearm control, periodic police checks, and Patrols especially in areas known for criminal activities because it had become necessary more now than ever.

“We hope that the police administration is gearing towards the 1,500 police to citizen benchmark UN prescription and resource the police with equipment and mobility."



He charged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD) and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to mount public education and sensitization on crime.



Reverend Lamptey advised all to be security conscious, have greater value and respect for human life, and promote sustainable peace and unity for a better Ghana.



He also urged the Judiciary not to delay justice when perpetrators who murdered the MP were brought before the law Court to compensate the late MP for his dedicated service to God and Country.