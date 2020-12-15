UPP’s Odike attacked, suspects NPP supporters

Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike is the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party

Armed men numbering eight suspected to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have attacked the disqualified 2020 presidential candidate for the just-ended polls, Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike, mynewsgh.com reports.

According to the victim, the incident happened at the premises of Kumasi-based Otec FM on Monday, 15 December 2020 shortly after a radio program.



Giving details of the attack on him on Abusua FM, Mr. Akwasi Addae Odike who has been an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo-led administration named one Agyemang, a known member of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti Region as the leader of the hoodlums.



“Let me tell Agyemang and his cohorts that I, Akwasi Addai Odike is not afraid of them a bit. We all live in Kumasi and nobody can threaten my life. Agyemang, I repeat, I am ready for you and I am not afraid to die with you”, the UPP founder fumed.

Mr. Odike, therefore, warned that he will defend himself the next time such hoodlums attack him.



“I have my gun anywhere I go and I will defend myself anytime, any day," Odike warned.