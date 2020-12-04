UPSA law school to hold two-day conference on African Customary Law

University of Professional Studies, Accra

The University of Professional Studies, Accra together with the Leitner Center at Fordham Law School, New York, USA is set to hold a two-day conference dubbed the ‘African Customary Law Conference’ under the theme: Customary Law in a Changing Africa.

The conference will explore the changing dynamics of customary law on the continent as a twenty-first-century reality.



The conference will also include paper presentations on topics relevant to the conference. Additionally, the conference will also include working group discussions with a broad range of stakeholders, including, for example, traditional leaders, members of the judiciary, representatives of non-governmental organizations, law reform agencies, policymakers, and other interested persons on topics related to customary law.

The conference is scheduled to be held virtually from the 28-29 January 2021.



The sponsoring organizations of the African Customary Law Conference, therefore, invite submissions and participant nominations for collaborative exchange and discussion at the two-day virtual.