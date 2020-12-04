UPSA law school to hold two-day conference on African Customary Law

The University of Professional Studies, Accra together with the Leitner Center at Fordham Law School, New York, USA is set to hold a two-day conference dubbed the ‘African Customary Law Conference’ under the theme: Customary Law in a Changing Africa.
The conference will explore the changing dynamics of customary law on the continent as a twenty-first-century reality.
The conference will also include paper presentations on topics relevant to the conference. Additionally, the conference will also include working group discussions with a broad range of stakeholders, including, for example, traditional leaders, members of the judiciary, representatives of non-governmental organizations, law reform agencies, policymakers, and other interested persons on topics related to customary law.
The conference is scheduled to be held virtually from the 28-29 January 2021.
The sponsoring organizations of the African Customary Law Conference, therefore, invite submissions and participant nominations for collaborative exchange and discussion at the two-day virtual.
