Coronavirus:UPSA appoints campus ambassadors to help fight disease

UPSA COVID-19 ambassadors

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has launched its COVID-19 ambassadors to help curb the spread of the virus on campus.

The task force was students who volunteered to join in the campaign.



The ambassadors will be allowed to work together with the management to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as a way of keeping the university community safe for all categories of staff and students.



Speaking at the launch, the Pro. Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Barnor charged the ambassadors for taking up the role and noted that the task could not be executed alone by the management and that all stakeholders must come on board to ensure that all the COVID-19 preventive protocols were complied with for the safety of all.

“But then you should know why you’re here, and try as much as possible to make sure your colleagues adhere to the safety protocols. Though it’s not going to be an easy task, it all depends on your diligence towards the work,” he stated.



Speaking to UniversNews after the launch, the Acting Students Representative Council (Ag. SRC) President of the University, Prince Nartey disclosed that the SRC had donated Personal Protective Equipment to management and the COVID-19 ambassadors.



"The student leaders had a meeting with management, then we decided to have the Covid-19 ambassadors on campus that will help facilitate the work of management. The SRC then thought it wise that we can help with PPE’s which will be used in the fight of COVID-19,? he explained.