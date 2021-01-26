UPSA set to introduce MSc in Procurement Management

UPSA Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abednego F. O. Amartey

The University of Professional Studies, Accra is set to roll-out a new graduate programme in Procurement Management for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abednego F. O. Amartey announced this during the first session of the 2021 Matriculation Ceremony organised for fresh students.



The Master of Science in Procurement Management programme is the latest addition to the growing number of postgraduate programmes being offered by the University at the moment.



Prof. Amartey revealed that the University has received the green light from the National Accreditation Board to mount the new programme.



“I am certain we will be welcoming new students into that programme next academic year,” Prof. Amartey said.

This brings the total number of graduate programmes to sixteen, five of them introduced in the last two years.



The new programme, according to the Vice-Chancellor, has meticulously been designed to meet the skill needs of prospective students. The course will additionally provide students with specialist knowledge and skills in procurement that will further their careers in the procurement and supply chain sector.



Meanwhile, UPSA matriculated its first batch of students who enrolled for the Master of Science in Insurance Risk Management programme - a new programme introduced in 2020.