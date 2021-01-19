UPSA amends coronavirus safety procedures after Monday's long queues

Students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra

The University of Professional Studies, Accra is updating its COVID-19 safety procedures after the long queues of students snaked its way from the main entrance to the streets.

Students were reporting to school after President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of schools.



The long queues occurred as students were made to go through the COVID-19 safety procedures of washing hands and taking of temperature.



With the back gate to the university closed, all the students going to school were forced to use the main entrance where they were required to wash their hands outside the gate and have their temperature taken and recorded.



The process resulted in human traffic that was documented by the Kuulpeeps.com UPSA team.

To avoid this from occurring again, the university has reportedly reviewed this process.



Our Kuulpeeps.com UPSA team member, Kelvin Amoah is reporting that the authorities have decided to ensure that the back entrance gate is opened for students. This will give students an alternative exit and entry route.



Also, the washing of hands will be moved inside the campus with additional handwashing stations to ensure that students have more points to wash their hands and get their temperature taken and recorded.



