US Embassy to auction vehicles, ‘surplus properties’

File photo of cars being transported

The United States (US) Embassy in Ghana has announced that it would be auctioning some of its properties to the general public.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the embassy indicated that it would be auctioning some of its vehicles and other properties that have been deemed surplus.



It added that the auction would take place online from Monday, February 26, 2024, to Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



“The US Embassy will conduct an online auction of surplus properties and vehicles. Bidding opens at 8:00 am on Feb 26, 2024, and closes at 8:00 pm on Feb 28, 2024.



“All bids must be submitted online at https://online-auction.state.gov. Instructions for bidding and the lots available for purchase can also be viewed on this site,” part of the post reads.



The embassy also stated that the public could see the properties that would be auctioned from February 22 to February 23 at its premises in Accra.



“Physical viewing of vehicles will be held prior to the online auction sales at the embassy on Thursday, February 22 and Friday, February 23, 2024, from 9:00 am-12:00 pm each day. There is no warranty for all auction items. For enquiries please send an email to mailto:accraonlineauction@state.gov.”

View the post below:





The U.S. Embassy will conduct an online auction of surplus properties and vehicles. Bidding open at 8:00am on Feb 26, 2024 and closes at 8:00pm on Feb 28, 2024. All bids must be submitted online at https://t.co/rGWQBTpa2c. Instructions for bidding and the lots available for… pic.twitter.com/cOXedxPE5P — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) February 21, 2024

BAI/DO