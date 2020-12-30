US Mining Engineer backs Amewu, says he should be given the chance to develop Hohoe

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu

A US-based Ghanaian Mining Engineer and a former member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Solomon Owusu says Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu is one of the few leaders in Ghana who is practicing what he learned abroad, thus pleading with the people of Hohoe to allow him to develop the constituency for them.

Dr. Owusu who resigned as a member of the NPP in 2018 says John Peter Amewu is the kind of leader Ghana needs to carry out its developmental goals adding; “one unique quality about him is the fact that the honorable minister can easily identify talents, motivate them to thrive and empower them to produce their best in the interest of the nation”.



The opposition NDC had secured an injunction on the Hohoe Parliamentary results, saying the results cannot be accepted because the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu and Lolobi who were once part of the constituency were denied the opportunity to vote.



But Dr. Owusu who is a friend to the Energy Minister said; “I write to admonish the people of Hohoe Constituency to consider the person who can transform the area, regardless of political affiliations. Some people think I am just an outspoken and controversial person but I prefer speaking the truth, irrespective of the person in power. I am not a lawyer but a mining engineer and mineral economist residing in Colorado, USA but I am passionate about the country’s progress and its laws”.

“I don’t support rigged elections, neither do I support incompetence. I therefore plead with the judges in the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and nobody is disenfranchised in order to restore peace and tranquility in the area”, he added.



“Solo, I just came from Hohoe and I have filed to contest for the seat. What do you think? The campaign will start soon”. He is a likable person who considers both convergent and divergent views as well as taking cues from them. Unfortunately, I had resigned from the NPP party but I wished him well and helped with few campaign strategies, similar to the support I gave to Richard Ahiagbah, the current Danquah Institute Director when he contested for the NPP General Secretary position in 2018”,



However, Mr John Peter Amewu defeated the NDC Candidate Margaret Kweku by over 5,000 votes to win the Hohoe seat, for the first time in the history of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.