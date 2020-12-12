US applauds Ghana on successful elections, congratulates Akufo-Addo on re-election

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan, has applauded Ghana on its successful conduction of election 2020 and congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement from the US Embassy, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the election was conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic.



The United States, it said, expected that any electoral disputes be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the region and across the world.

The statement gave an assurance that the U.S. Government stood ready to continue its strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance their shared prosperity.