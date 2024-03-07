US-based Ghanaian lady reportedly killed after enraged boyfriend pushed her in front of oncoming vehicles

Brittany Boateng was reportedly killed by her boyfriend, in rage

A report of the death of a young Ghanaian woman based in the United States of America has hit the internet.

The lady, Brittany Boateng, 29, is reported to have been killed after her boyfriend pushed her in front of oncoming vehicles on a highway.



The report by EDHUB on X, which was accompanied by an obituary of the deceased, said the incident happened in Chicago after the two got involved in a heated argument.



“A 29-year-old US-based Ghanaian lady has reportedly lost her life after allegedly being pushed into oncoming vehicle on a highway.



“The sad incident occurred on 23rd February 2024 in Chicago, Illinois when Brittany and her boyfriend Quincy got into a heated altercation, leading to her boyfriend throwing her into the path of a moving car,” the post said.



Brittany Boateng’s boyfriend, the report added, has since been arrested and is aiding in investigations.



“The boyfriend has since been arrested and Chicago Police is currently investigating the incident,” it added.

The attached obituary confirmed where the late Brittany died, adding that she will be buried on Sunday, March 24, 2024.



The news of this death follows a few others of Ghanaians living in the diaspora who have been killed or murdered similarly, or in acts of violence.



The most recent case in point was when Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old father who is said to have recently relocated to Canada, was shot and killed in a random shooting incident.



He was a father of four.



See the X post about Brittany Boateng below:



