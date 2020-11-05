US election 2020: Trump’s defeat will confirm my first prophecy - Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah says the current US election results is a fulfilment of his first prophecy that the key of leadership has been taken away from President Donald Trump.

Highlighting on the first prophecy of Rev. Prophet Owusu Bempah, he said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that the Holy ones chaired by Abraham in Paradise and the Watchers from Heaven have taken a decision to stop President Trump from going for his second term in office as President.



“In our first interview, I told you that there was a meeting in Paradise with Abraham as the Chairman and I said that they handed the case over to the Watchers and they also investigated the case and have both come to the conclusion that Trump must lose the Presidency because his heart has turned away from God,” he reiterated.



“You remember I told you that I saw an Angel took away the key of leadership from Donald Trump at the White House and Trump was crying. The key I said has been given to the Lord Jesus Christ and He has the final say and so if the Lord confirms what the Holy Ones and the Watchers have decided, no matter what Trump does, he will lose the election,” he recounted.

In an interview to buttress his earlier prophecy on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rev. Owusu Bempah on Thursday, 5th November 2020 said that the US election results which favour Joe Biden are an indication that the key of leadership has been taken from President Donald Trump but the Lord has still not confirmed his defeat.



