US election results will have no effect on Ghana’s – Prof Agyeman Duah

John Dramani Mahama and his successor President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman Duah has dismissed assertions by a section of the Ghanaian public that the results of the US elections will have a direct impact on what happens in Ghana on December 7.

Professor Agyeman Duah explained that the factors that inform a particular voting pattern in the US are completely different from those of the West African nation.



Some have claimed that if US president Donald Trump wins the elections, it is likely to inform voters in Ghana to also retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. However, if there is a change of change, Ghana is also likely to witness same.



But speaking on the New Day programme on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes on Wednesday November 4 Professor Agyeman Duah said it doesn’t follow that particular order.



He explained that the dynamics in the two countries are completely different therefore, the poll results in the US cannot have any significant impact on Ghana.

“On a more serious note I think the US elections will have no relevance at all to what happens here,” he said.



He added “As you know Ghanaians vote differently as compared to what happens in the US.



“The factors that determine voting lines in the US are quite different and the forces that are pushing people to vote in ore way or the other is dramatically different from ours so there is no such relations.”