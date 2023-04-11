US has conservative, religious people who are anti-LGBTQ+ - Sekou Nkrumah

John Dramani Mahama

Son of Ghana's first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has averred that not everyone in the United States accepts same-sex relationships despite it being legal.

Sekou Nkrumah speaking on the raging LGBTQ+ debate said like Ghana, the US had a strong conservative base and a religious population that did not believe in same-sex relations.



He added, however, that the liberals are those championing and advocating for such rights.



"Not everyone in America accepts homosexuality, and also America has a large conservative and religious population, but at the same time there are also many liberals who keep or maintain the balance in the society! And I think that is a good thing," his post of April 2, 2023 read in part.



Sekou also asked the US to stop pushing the narrative that LGBTQ+ is a human rights issue because that will not be accepted by Ghanaians for cultural reasons especially.



He weighed in on the recent "LGBTQ+ is a human rights" comment as used by visiting US vice president Kamala Harris.



"Before visiting Ghana for example the American veep should have had discussions with Ghanaians who live and work in America over these sensitive matters.

"I genuinely believe that unlike the US, we are largely a conservative society and for most educated or otherwise it will be difficult to accept the practice of homosexuality," he added.



On whether or not Ghanaians will come to accept homosexuality sometime in the future, he posited: "Therefore, my suggestion would be to allow Ghanaians time to develop their critical thinking and come (on their own) to accept that homosexuality is a human rights issue, and allow those who practice it the right to do so."



Ghana is currently awaiting the passage of an anti-LGBTQ+ law which will criminalize same-sex relations and their attendant advocacy.







