US should stop pushing 'LGBTQ+ is a human right' on Ghana - Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah

Son of Ghana's first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has asked the United States to desist from foisting its culture and beliefs relative to same-sex relationships on Ghana.

Sekou Nkrumah holds that the narrative that LGBTQ+ is a human rights issue will not be accepted by Ghanaians for cultural reasons especially.



In an April 2, 2023 Facebook post, he weighed in on the recent "LGBTQ+ is a human rights" comment as used by visiting US vice president Kamala Harris.



"Before visiting Ghana for example the American veep should have had discussions with Ghanaians who live and work in America over these sensitive matters.



"I genuinely believe that unlike the US, we are largely a conservative society and for most educated or otherwise it will be difficult to accept the practice of homosexuality," he added.

On whether or not Ghanaians will come to accept homosexuality sometime in the future, he posited: "Therefore, my suggestion would be to allow Ghanaians time to develop their critical thinking and come (on their own) to accept that homosexuality is a human rights issue, and allow those who practice it the right to do so."



Ghana is currently awaiting the passage of an anti-LGBTQ+ law which will criminalize same-sex relations and their attendant advocacy.







