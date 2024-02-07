UTAG unhappy with government's resubmission of PUB to parliament for consideration

Emblem of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG)

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed displeasure with the government's resubmission of the Public Universities Bill (PUB) which was rejected by stakeholders, to Parliament for consideration.

The PUB, introduced in 2017, sought to put together the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.



The bill, however, faced strong opposition from various groups, including UTAG, who argued that it would undermine the academic freedom and autonomy of public universities.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, UTAG said it was dismayed by the government's persistence in pushing through the bill, despite the widespread rejection from the university community and the higher education environment.



“With deep concern, we observe the government's persistence in pushing through this controversial bill despite widespread rejection from the university community and the higher education environment. We are particularly dismayed by the lack of consultation or engagement with UTAG, the primary stakeholders and beneficiaries of such legislation,” part of the statement read.

UTAG, thus asked the government to reconsider its approach and engage in meaningful dialogue with other relevant stakeholders, including the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG).



“UTAG vehemently opposes the passage of the PUB in its current form and demands its immediate withdrawal from Parliament. The disregard for consultation with UTAG, coupled with the alarming disregard for the concerns of the university community, demonstrates a lack of respect for the principles of shared governance and academic freedom.



“As stakeholders committed to advancing higher education in Ghana, we urge the government to reconsider its approach and engage in meaningful dialogue with UTAG and other relevant stakeholders, including TUTAG. The future of our public universities and the quality of higher education in Ghana depend on collaborative efforts that respect the voices and expertise of all stakeholders,” the statement added.