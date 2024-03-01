Unauthorized withdrawals from account of a missing retired midwife raises concern

Faustina Asantewaa vanished on September 12, 2023, around 5:30 pm from her home

The disappearance of Faustina Asantewaa, a retired midwife residing in Akwatia, has left her family in distress and seeking answers. Faustina, aged 76, vanished on September 12, 2023, around 5:30 pm from her home, where she lived with her daughter Benedicta Agyiewaa Sasu and her son-in-law.

Following her disappearance, a report was filed with the Akwatia District Police command, and subsequent investigations were initiated.



However, progress has been slow, with concerns raised by the family regarding the lacklustre investigation by the local Police.



Suspicion arose when Faustina's sandals were mysteriously found near a river, suggesting a possible drowning.



Despite extensive searches conducted by divers and community members, no further traces of her whereabouts have been discovered.



Afrifa Sasu, one of the four children of the missing retired midwife, narrated:



"Report was lodged the following morning at Akwatia District Police command. So later, they invited my sister to write her statement.

"Two days after, the Police came around to commence an investigation. Her sandals were strangely discovered near the riverside, portraying she has drowned, but we strongly don't believe so. We went to the palace, and the chief announced to the community to help find the missing woman. Divers searched through the river while others searched the bush for hours but to no avail."



Faustina's health condition, neuropathy, which caused numbness and difficulty walking, further complicates suspicion of her disappearance.



Adding to the family's distress, unauthorized withdrawals have been made from Faustina's bank account since her disappearance.



Withdrawals totalling GH¢6000 in October, November, and December have raised suspicions, particularly regarding her daughter and son-in-law, who resided with her.



"In October, they withdrew GH¢2000; in November too, they withdrew GH¢2000 then in December GH¢2000. We suspect my sister and her husband, who stayed with our missing mother," Afrifa said.



Despite these alarming developments, efforts to obtain bank account details for further investigation have been hindered by administrative delays.

According to the local Police, the absence of a judge required to issue an order to the bank has stalled progress, leaving the family frustrated and feeling that the police investigation lacks urgency.



"The Police, however, say the judge who will issue an order to the bank to print out details of the account of the missing woman is on leave, so they can't proceed, but we clearly observe that the Police are not interested in the case because of the sloppy nature of the investigation.



It is almost a year, and we are not seeing anything positive," Afrifa lamented.



With nearly six months passing since her disappearance and no significant breakthroughs in the investigation, the family remains apprehensive.



An accountant, Afrifa Sasu, one of the four children of the missing retired midwife, has, for instance, taken a year's leave without salary to commit to an intense search for the whereabouts of their mother.