Unbriddle suspensions, grassroots poverty affecting our party's future - NPP group cries

According to the group, they need support from the party

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A group calling itself 'Movement For Bawumia for President 2024 (BAWUS)' of the ruling New Patriotic Party are said to be dying of poverty despite the party's reign in government.

They expressed worrying concerns about some pressing issues ruining the party that is likely to stab the party should the leadership refuse to address them as soon as possible.



According to the group, it's high time the party's leadership take a serious step to address those pressing issues.



According to the National Chairman of the group, Mr. Duncan Opoku Boateng, unbridled suspensions of some party members, the party's refusal to take care of the grassroots, and unscrupulous attacks on some party gurus are some of the said issues that are worrying them as party members.



According to him, thorough research conducted by the team reveals that the party lost most of its seats in the 2020 election due to most of those pressing issues.



"Suspension of over three hundred (300) party members majority of whom were party executives, for instance, affected the party's votes. In doing so, did we consider the repercussions it had on the party?

The BAWUS has embarked on research exploring what catalyzed our poor performance in the 2020 elections by losing 32 seats with Central Region alone losing nine(9) seats.



Some factors we discovered included the suspension of over 300 party officials, suspension of the Assin South constituency Chairman, Mr. Tailor, etc. were all the leading factors".







The group also lamented over the poor care that is been given to the party grassroots by the leaders.



"We plead with Nana Addo and his leaders to stop looking at the top alone, but also turn to the grassroots who do all the dirty works and are sadly neglected after elections".

The group as well expressed much worry over some unscrupulous attacks on some party gurus such as President Nana Akuffo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, etc. by some media personalities.



The group described such attacks as mere baseless ones which are only levelled to tarnish the image of the party's leadership.



"It's our major dream to make sure the break eight(8) agenda comes to pass.



Our Leader's failure to address the aforementioned issues will make things very tough for us in the break the eight success," they added.



