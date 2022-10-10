Uncle Ato headlines GIJ thanksgiving worship event

Flier for the event

As inscribed in Psalm 107:1-3, "Oh give thanks to the LORD, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever!

In continuation, it reads, “So let the LORD's redeemed say so, whom He has redeemed from trouble and gathered from the lands, from the east and from the west, from the north and from the south,” so as the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) student body deems fit to give him their utmost glory after yet another successful semester.



Students, lecturers, and the entire staff of the Institute will, on the slated date, rock in their thanksgiving costumes and submerge at the auditorium of the Institute’s North Dzorwulu campus to pray and dance to the glory of God.



The three-hour event, dubbed the "Glorious Praise," which will commence at approximately 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., will be graced by Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, better known as Uncle Ato, a seasoned Ghanaian worshipper and gospel crooner.

The "Mensuro" hitmaker will join the organising team, Maxwell Owusu Agyemang, Kelvin Dominion, Moses Desire Kouyo, Franca Owusua, and Nana Addo Adofo, to lead the students to climb the altar of praise.



Organized mainly among the first years, co-organizer, Maxwell Owusu Agyemang, explaining the essence of the programme to the media, said it is "to show appreciation to God for seeing us through our first year at university and also to draw the hearts of the students to God."



Entry to the program, according to the organizers, is open to all interested believers and even non-believers willing to change, free of charge.