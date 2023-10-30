Under IMF where are we getting $800M to entice him to step down? - Fuseini Issah on Kennedy Agyapong's bribery claims

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, has challenged claims by the MP for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong that he was offered $800M by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to step down from the race for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This comes after the flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that he was offered $800M by some party bigwigs to step down from the race for the Vice President.



However, according to him, he declined the offer because of the love he has for Ghanaians and his desire to lead the country.



The MP for Okaikwei North, in an interview with TV3 noted that the country is currently under an International Momentry Funds (IMF) Extended Facility Program for that reason, it is practically impossible for someone or the party to offer the flagbearer hopeful the stated amount of money.



“These allegations, the Kennedy Agyapong is making, that he has been offered $800 million, that is a lot of money. This country is currently under an IMF program, we went to the IMF for $3 billion and we are getting tranches of $600 million, where are we going to get $800 million to give to Kennedy Agyapong to step down and who even has that amount of money to give to him,” he asked.

Building up the November 4, National Delegate Conference of the NPP, Issah emphasised that Kennedy Agyapong needs to focus on the unity of the party before and post-election rather than clouding the waters for the aspirants.



He also highlighted that Kennedy Agyapong's earlier claims that regional chairmen of the party were given pickup trucks and some monies, were refuted and clarified that no such excessive amounts were distributed among them.



“We know what is going to happen on Saturday, because we are members of the party and we know which people are going to vote. We are leaders in the constituencies, and the electoral areas. We have worked and we know how this contest is going to go. If I know I am going to win a contest, I am not going to go and make the water murky for everybody, rather I am going to remain focused and ensure that the unity that we will need after the election on November 4, we are able to achieve.



“These allegations on the chairmen, they have come out to speak. The allegations on the amount of money given out to these chairmen, they came out to speak and no chairman got that amount,” he stated.

Expressing surprise at Agyapong's statements, the Okaikwei MP called for concrete evidence to support his allegations.



He also pointed out that Kennedy Agyapong himself has provided pickup trucks to his campaign workers even though he didn't describe those as bribery.



“I am still very surprised that Kennedy Agyapong has been speaking. What we are asking is for him to bring the evidence.



“In any case, Kennedy Agyapong has provided pickups to people who are working for him within the regions and that is a fact. He can provide pickups for his coordinators and regional coordinators and others within this contest but no one else can do that and when someone else does that, it's akin to bribery to ensure that he wins elections? What we need as a party is to go into this contest and come out stronger,” he added.

