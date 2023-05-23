72
Menu
News

'Under NDC, we slept in sunsum': Watch moment Bawumia mispronounced dumsor at rally

Mahamudu Bawumia Npp Rally Kumawu Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia suffered a momentary slip of tongue on stage during the final rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Whiles taking potshots at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bawumia referenced ‘dumsor,’ rolling power blackouts during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, as one of the reasons the NPP faithful must reject the NDC.

But in his speech, he first referred to dumsor as sunsum (a spirit) before quickly reverting to the right term.

What did Bawumia say?

The NDC are roaming about that we should vote for the NDC candidate, do they think that we have forgotten about them or that we don’t think?

Do you remember that during the NDC-era, we slept in sunsum, in dumsor, for four years; is that not the case? Do you want us to go back to dumsor again?

Or you want him to go and bring back the missing guinea fowls that escaped to Burkina Faso? During their time in office, the NDC established two factories, just two. We have established over 150.

Watch snippets of Bawumia’s speech below:



The Kumawu by-election

Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.

Kumawu has been a beehive of political activity in the last week with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.

The EC has issued a notice that it is ready for the vote on Tuesday.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: