Unemployment has lured the youth ynto 'galamsey' - Sefwi Wiawso manhene

File photo

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama ll, has made a special appeal to H.E Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana to help explore and put up a Gold Refinery factory to absorb most of the youth who are engaged in Galamsey.

Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama ll also explained that due to unemployment the youth are being lured into illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



The Omanhene made this passionate appeal when H.E Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana visited the Western North Region to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief at Okogyeboa's palace in the Western North Regional Capital, Sefwi Wiawso.



According to the Paramount Chief, uemployment has lured most of the youth into illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' which has been a talk of the day because of the destruction of our water bodies and forests.



He said Sefwi land is abound with rich deposit of Gold and timber resources.



He added that they can not establish a bond of friendship without education and therefore appealed to the Indian government to assist them with STEM scholarships as well.

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon Richard Ebbah Obeng on his part, described the visit by the Indian High Commissioner as a historic one, adding that since the creation of the Western North Region, this is the very first High Commissioner in the country who has visited them.



He is also optimistic that his visit and partnership of bilateral relationship will serve as motivation to the region.



H.E Sugandh Rajaram, who extended his visit to Sefwi Wiawso nursing training, Sefwi Wiawso government Hospital to see some challenges facing the places commended the residents for the reception given to him in the region, adding that the partnership between India and Ghana should not be restricted to Accra alone, but should be transmitted to other parts of Ghana.



He assured Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama ll that all the stakeholders of the bilateral cooperation between his office will



make sure the priority they have will be implemented with concrete projects of assistance from India.