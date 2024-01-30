Unidentified decomposed man body found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso

File Photo

A decomposing body of a man has been found at Diamond Hill, a suburb of Atwima Denkyemuoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region

The deceased, believed to be in his mid-40s, was found in a bush on Saturday, January 27, 2023.



The deceased is yet to be identified.



Assembly Member for Atwima Takyiman-Denkyemuoso Electoral Area Hon. David Asare, in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, said an examination by renowned pathologist at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sampane, revealed that the deceased was allegedly attacked with suspected sharp weapons.



The attack, according to the pathologist, led to the death of the deceased.

"We had to invite Dr Sampane to the scene due to how the body had rotten in the bush, and after careful examination, he said the man was beating to death."



"He also said he suspected the suspects to attack the deceased with a weapon suspected to be a machete." The Assembly Member said.



David Asare further noted that, after thorough discussion with police, the pathologist, municipal environmental officer and chiefs, the body was buried at the scene.