Politics

Universities will be free if I win – Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer for the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer for the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo has promised to give Ghanaian students free university education if he is elected president of Ghana in the upcoming December polls.

The astute businessman among other things committed to creating 200,000 jobs in the cocoa sector as he will build the worlds largest cocoa processing factory in Ghana.



Mr Akpaloo made these declarations Tuesday July 21 as the party out-doored himself as the flag-bearer and as well as his running mate Madam Margaret O’Brian Sarfo.



His campaign tagline is “A better tomorrow, a new plan for jobs and wealth creation.”



The event was attended by reps from other political parties who confirmed their support towards his course, as well as the Electoral Commission that acclaimed the parry’s national executives



Mr Apkpaloo in his speech said “in the world today, when properly harnessed and utilized, human resource is the most important resource than all other natural resources. We have failed as a country because we have refused to invest in our people.”

He went on “while on the other hand, countries like Hong Kong, Israel and a lot to mention with very limited resources have been able to make economic and scientific leads, this is my vision for Ghana, we will make university education free.”



“My government will finance the world’s largest chocolate manufacturing company. It is my promise that after two years of my government, we will not export a single raw bean of cocoa out of this country. Its my promise to create 200,00 jobs in the cocoa industry,” he added.



Kofi Akpaloo is a chartered certified accountant by profession.



The PG was formed in 2012 but have not been able to contest in the general elections since then due to errors in their nomination forms submitted to the EC.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.