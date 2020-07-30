General News

University of Cape Coast to train Ghana Police investigators

The Ghana Police Service has sealed a deal with UCC to train its officers

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) which is located in the Central Region has been chosen by the Ghana Police Management Board to train Investigators of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Service.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the materialization of this initiative was signed yesterday, July 29 at the Academic Board Chamber at UCC.



This MoU will see the Police Detective Training Academy which trains Police Detectives; affiliated to the Department of Forensic Sciences of the the university.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh and the Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah are the signatories of this MoU whose successful implementation the signatories said will lead to the setting of minimum quality standard for Police Investigators and expertise sharing.



Present at the short ceremony were the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Akyem Tsumasi-Sarpong and members of the Police Management Board and that of the University of Cape Coast Management.

