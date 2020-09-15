Regional News

University of Ghana proposes to start 2020/2021 academic year in November

Premises of the University of Ghana

Management of the University of Ghana has proposed to start the 2020/2021 academic year in November.

They are proposing that first-semester academic activities for Level 200 and Level 400 students commence from November 2, 2020, to Friday, December 18, 2020.



They have also proposed for first-semester academic activities to commence for fresh students and level 300 students from February 1, 2021, to March 12, 2021.



The proposal was indicated a notice signed by the Registrar, Mercy Hazel-Ashia.



The proposed dates, according to the notice, have been approved by the University’s Business and Executive Committee (BEC) of the Academic Board but is subject to further Presidential directives on the re-opening of tertiary institutions.

The University has also indicated that academic activities during the academic year will be administered online, except for practical and clinical courses which will be delivered face-to-face.



“Teaching will be delivered primarily on-online, with practical and clinical courses delivered face to face, while observing the required COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols. The SAKAI learning management system will be central in the on-line teaching; training for Lectures is being organized, in this regard,” part of the notice reads.



The university adds that academic activities during the 2020/2021 academic year will be delivered using a modular mode of instruction for regular undergraduate students.



“It is expected that the regular 13 weeks of teaching will be delivered over a period of six weeks, per session with, at least, double the contact hours every week,” the notice adds.

