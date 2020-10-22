University of Ghana suspends proposed academic calendar for 2020/2021

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana has suspended its draft Academic Calendar for 2020/2021 academic year over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive on the reopening of tertiary institutions.

In his 18th COVID-19 address on Sunday, October 18, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced that the 2020/2021 academic year for tertiary institutions will resume in January 2021.



“SHS 2 and JHS 2 students are back in school, as are some students in tertiary institutions and colleges. Indeed, the academic year for new and continuing University students will commence from January 2021,” the President announced.



Management of the University of Ghana earlier proposed to start the 2020/2021 academic year in November.



They proposed that first semester academic activities for Level 200 and Level 400 students was to commence from November 2, 2020, to Friday, December 18, 2020.



They also proposed for first semester academic activities commence for fresh students and level 300 students from February 1, 2021, to March 12, 2021.

But in a notice to students and staff of the University on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, management announced that its earlier calendar, as was “approved by the Business and Executive Committee (BEC) of the Academic Board, at its meeting on Thursday, 10th September 2020, is hereby suspended.”



“Arrangements for the reopening of the University for the 2020-2021 Academic Year will be announced in due course, after the Academic Board/BEC reconvenes,” the notice stated.



Tertiary institutions in the country, especially those that have completed the 2019/2020 academic year, have been waiting for the government to make such an announcement.



Students too have been eager to know when schools will reopen for classes to commence.



During this period of wait, tertiary institutions announced their readiness to commence the 2020/2021 academic year.

Institutions such as the Ghana Institute of Journalism also asked students to start registration formalities for the academic year.



With Akufo-Addo announcing that the 2020/2021 academic year will resume next year, plans by institutions such as the University of Ghana, have been thwarted.



It is unclear what will also happen to institutions such as the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science as they have already commenced the 2020/2021 academic year.



