University of Ghana, two others awarded grant for Queen Elizabeth II Scholars Programme

University of Ghana and its partners, Université Joseph Ki-Zerbo (Burkina Faso) and McGill University have been awarded a grant by Universities Canada for the Queen Elizabeth II Scholars Programme.
The grant is the result of a joint application submitted by the partners with McGill University as the lead applicant and direct recipient of the grant under a programme titled “The Canadian Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Scholarships (QES) Advanced Scholars – West Africa”.
This is the second successful Queen Elizabeth scholarship grant awarded to the partnership between University of Ghana and McGill University which aims at creating a network of West African and Canadian researchers with a focus on enhancing health equity and sustainable inclusive growth in rural communities.
Specifically, scholars from Ghana, Burkina Faso and Canada will be brought together in a training and mentorship network to build competencies in addressing issues of health equity in the sub-region.
Prof. Richmond Aryeetey (Lead Co-Principal Investigator), an Associate Professor of the School of Public Health together with Prof. Amos Laar (Co-Investigator), School of Public Health and Dr. Agartha Ohemeng (Co-Investigator), Department of Nutrition and Food Science were the applicants from University of Ghana.
