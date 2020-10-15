Unlike NDC, we don’t believe politics is a dirty game - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disassociated itself from the popular saying that politics is a dirty game.

According to Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, unlike the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) who believe in that assertion, the NPP, on the other hand, holds the view that politics be played ethically.



In a press briefing Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the minister stated that “We in the NPP disagree with the NDC in their belief that politics is a dirty game and must be played in a dirty and unethical fashion.”



“We believe on the contrary that dirty people make politics dirty just as there are dirty people in all professions, but for those who seek to occupy public office, we believe that they, more than everybody else should cultivate a higher sense of responsibility and ethics.”



He called on the NDC to rethink its decision of engaging in dirty politics ahead of the December polls by engaging in name-calling as well as spewing blatant lies about the governing NPP and other political parties.

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid also noted that Ghanaians will in the upcoming elections choose between competent President Akufo-Addo who has a track record of being incorrupt among other qualities and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



“Election 2020 is about the comparison of records and not vitriolic attacks, name-calling, mudslinging, concoctions, fabrications, inventions and blatant lies. It is also about the superior leadership qualities of President Akufo-Addo who is competent, compassionate and incorruptible against the incompetence, indecisiveness, corruption and visionless of Mr Mahama,” Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid added.



