General News

Unscrupulous persons begin defacing of murals at Ako Adjei interchange

The completion of every project comes with joy, what follows is whether or not it can survive the test of time due to the poor maintenance culture of some Ghanaians.

A similar situation happens to be the fate of the murals at the Ako Adjei interchange formerly the Sankara roundabout where the painting has been defaced after barely 5 months of completion.



The murals, which can be found just 200 meters from the Flagstaff House, is gradually losing its beauty. Some unidentified persons have taken over some parts of the painting with ‘unwanted writings’ on the murals.



On February 28, 2020, GhanaWeb reported on the ‘Art for All Project’ by the Creative Arts Council which was being undertaken by the Ghana Association of Visual Artists and Accra Dot Alt in partnership with Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. Its purpose was to clamp down on the indiscriminate pasting of posters and banners on the walls which have become a major challenge in the country.



General Secretary of the Ghana Association of Visual Artist, Lawrence Agyemang, who spoke to GhanaWeb was positive that the murals were going to be safeguarded by efforts from the municipal assemblies and citizens.



He said, “I believe from the depths of my heart that the assembly is not going to sit down to allow it to happen”.





Not much can be said about the efforts to clamp down on the indiscriminate writings and pasting of posters on public spaces as it continues to be a challenge.



“This is intellectual property; I will be very sad to find it defaced. At least people are being conscientized and you will hear people asking how we are going to maintain it. I believe that the Assemblies have by-laws against indiscriminate pasting of posters. These by-laws are enforceable… when you go contrary, they have sanctions,” said Lawrence Agyemang on February 28, 2020.



It is believed that perpetrators involved in this unpardonable act do it at the blind side of city authorities; in the middle of the night.



It is the responsibility of citizens to ensure that the murals are kept in good condition by accosting persons who will be caught in the act.





