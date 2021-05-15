Upper East NPP Regional Youth Organizer has passed on

The Upper East Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP)Latif Solomon has passed away, Kasapafmonline.com can confirm.
Latif has been sick for sometime now and reportedly came back to the country some three months ago after receiving treatment from India.
The NPP fraternity has taken to social media to mourn him for his selfless and dedicated service to the ruling party in his home region and the entire country.
“I woke up to a heart-wrecking misfortune, the sad demise of a very good brother & friend,Latif Solomon (Upper East Regional Youth Organizer). The NPP youth wing has lost a hard working youth leader who served his party diligently and selflessly.
“Fare thee well My brother, you will forever find space in our hearts and minds,” Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP wrote on Facebook a while ago.
