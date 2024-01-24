Ursula Owusu-Ekuful breaks silence on possible running mate bid

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication and Digitalization

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, has broken her silence on speculations suggesting she may be chosen as the running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

Responding to such claims in an interview on UTV, the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament clarified that, despite her ties with the Vice President who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), they have not engaged in discussions regarding such an offer.



“We talk a lot but we haven’t talked about running mate matters because we have a lot of work to do. As for me, I would like us to leave him (Dr Bawumia) to take his time to look for the one that he would want to become his running mate.



“…so far, we have been discussing our digital agenda matters and things that we are supposed to do as a matter of urgency…and my focus is also on my parliamentary elections,” she said.



Ursula Owusu emphasized her commitment to serving the country in any capacity and expressed her readiness to take on any job that would contribute to the nation's development.



She added “God’s time is the best and for me, I am a servant, so, in whichever capacity God would say I should serve I will do that

“…there will be a time when we will have a female president; the time will be due and we are getting there," Ursula Owusu added.



The race for Dr. Bawumia’s running mate has seen the emergence of notable names, including Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare among others.





AM/SARA