Owusu-Bempah narrates how he helped Mike Oquaye Jnr win Dome-Kwabenya primaries

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has narrated how he helped Mike Oquaye Jnr win his seat, but he has since been ungrateful.

According to him, Mike Oquaye Jnr had consulted him over his several failed attempts to win the Dome-Kwabenya seat.



However, before the 2024 NPP primaries, he directed the then-aspirant to perform some rituals, which led him to win the elections.



He explained that after the election, Mike Oquaye Junior called to inform him he had won and that he would come over to thank him.



Owusu Bempah added that till today, however, he is yet to see Mike Oquaye Jnr, describing him as ungrateful.



In an interview with Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Owusu-Bempah said in Twi, "Mike Oquaye Jnr came to me and said he was struggling to win the Dome-Kwabenya seat, so I gave him directions... He (Mike Oquaye Jnr) confirmed... that he and his team chanced on a scene of some big men performing rituals at a particular place which I had mentioned to him.



"I told him to perform the rituals at the same place and he won the elections. He called and said he had won the election and that he was going to come and visit. Till date, I haven't heard from him. So, we have some politicians who are ungrateful. He wouldn't have won that election if I didn't tell him to perform some ritual at the Atomic Roundabout."

However, after the interview, Mike Oquaye Junior called into the same program to apologise for his action.



"I have thanked every pastor who prayed for me to win. I tried reaching Owusu-Bempah. I spoke to a friend that I was coming to meet you. I have a terrible flu and I was hoping it subsides so I can come and visit you. I am sorry," he said.



The incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, lost her parliamentary seat in the New Patriotic Party's primaries to Mike Oquaye Jnr.



She received a total of 328 votes, representing 19.20%, while her contender, Mike Oquaye Jnr., secured victory with 1,194 votes, representing 69.91%.



Mike Oquaye Jnr. won the seat after attempting on two occasions.



