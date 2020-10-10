Ursula Owusu campaigning across Ghana for her Vice Presidential ambition - A Plus

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Social commentator Kwame A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus has said that Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful does not deserve any praise for her campaign activities across the country.

An influential member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko a few days ago in a post on Facebook was grateful to Ursula Owusu for involving herself in the party’s campaign regardless of her busy schedule as a Minister.



He expressed disgust at other government appointees who have failed to join the campaign in the name of being busy and quizzed them on who they want to campaign for them to be reappointed.



But reacting to this, Kwame A Plus insists that Ursula Owusu is campaigning for herself and not because she has the interest of the party at heart.



According to him, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has a Vice Presidential ambition and therefore is using this opportunity to market herself to members of the NPP.

He wrote: “New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is questioning why most appointees in the Akufo-Addo-led administration are yet to sell the party’s successes to canvass for votes ahead of the December 7 polls."



"He has, however, commended Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for her nationwide campaign tour describing her tenacity and zeal in campaigning for the ruling party as “exceptional.” Why is Gabby pretending that he does not know why Ursula Owusu who is the NPP Ablekuma West parliamentary candidate would leave her constituency and be campaigning in the Upper East, Northern region and other parts of Ghana instead of concentrating on her constituency? I have been reliably informed that she has vice presidential ambitions. Let her take a lie detector test to prove that she does not."



"She is campaign for herself, not any NPP biaa. As an MP who must concentrate on winning your constituency, when the president pass here you too you pass there – campaigning in other people’s constituency why? Are you contesting for nationwide MP? She is just trying to build an image to be selected as Bawumia’s vice very soon. Because nobody knows here outside Accra. If I walk with her on the streets people will identify me and ask if that’s my Maame no she’s fine though. Alakit But you see, money and power has deleted the 2007 experience from their heads. Just as Kuffour was not able to force Alan Kyeremanten on NPP then, Akufo Addo can’t force anyone on NPP now!!!"



"Even if he is able to win this election, from 2022 nobody would pick his calls and those who contest for even polling station chairman in his name will lose. “Bawumia would be flag bearer and Ursula would be his running mate We are waiting for you the “perfect couple” Mo trim y3 mo d3 paa mo saa squad wei Politicians nankasa I don’t know how their brains work. The kind of humiliation that awaits these people errrrh…. what happened to presidential Kuffour between 2007 and 2010 is small koraa. That sakawa ambition that you people are nursing. All your money will finish. Dey there and misbehave," he concluded.