Ursula Owusu outdoors Ablekuma West campaign team

Communication Minister and MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency and Communication Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has officially unveiled her Campaign Team geared towards the 2020 general elections at the party constituency office in Dansoman, Accra.

The Chairman of the campaign team, Mr. Samuel Bright Osei-Puni, announced the various committees and their respective chairmen and called on them to remain focussed and dedicated to the task of retaining the seat for the party.



He further thanked all the chairpersons of the various committees for accepting to serve and work for the party to execute the campaign.



He noted that the 2020 campaign team will be responsible for the general combat of the campaign, adding that all the persons chosen to play different roles in the campaign team are people who are to his knowledge, very competent and capable of doing the work.



The Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Lord Oblitey Commey speaking at the event urged the team to assign responsibilities and adopt a mixed approach including; door-to-door and social media campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We have an election to win and power to retain. The task is challenging, especially, those of us in Greater Accra, so we need to put our house in order, campaign vigorously by convincing the electorates of our success story as well as our planned programmes when given the mandate,” he said.



He said government had done so much work in the midst of challenges including; COVID-19 that needed to be propagated to the electorate to win their votes.



The event saw attendance from Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the National CyberSecurity Advisor, Hon. George Cyril Bray (MCE), among others.

