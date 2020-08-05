Politics

Ursula deserves another term - Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Mr Kyeremateng Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has urged electorates in the Ablekuma West constituency to unite and vote massively for the NPP and Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufu in the 2020 polls.

Speaking at a community outreach organized by the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, Mr. Agyarko touted the achievements by the Akufo-Addo led government, thereby urging the constituents to vote massively for continuous development.



Together with the Member of Parliament for the area, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, Mr. Agyarko toured some registration centers to assess the progress thus far.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful in a street outreach distributed nose masks and hand sanitizers to drivers, artisans amongst others, urging them to register before the process ends.

