Use legal means to justify your claims - NPP to NDC

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged the opposition National Democratic Congress to go through the right process to justify their claims that the NDC is winner of the just ended 2020 election.

His comments came few minutes after some members of the NDC stormed the Electoral Commission demanding that EC Chair re-declare the election results and the winner of the election.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, December 10, 2020, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the NPP also had a similar issues at Savlugu where it believed to have won the parliamentary seat which the NDC claimed it won.



He said although the NPP party agent refused to sign the results because it felt the party had been rigged, the executives made the agent sign and allow the EC to do its work so that they can go through legal process later.

He therefore urged the NDC to do the same, saying that the way they are going about the whole issue is not the right way.







