Use temperate language to reduce political temperature - Togbe Tepre Hodo

Togbe Tepre Hodo, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, has admonished the leadership of the various parties to use temperate language to help reduce the political temperature ahead of the general elections.

He said if politics was about development and service to mankind, the election should be a contest of ideas and not a platform for sowing acrimony and violence.



Togbe Tepre Hodo, who is also the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, was speaking during a visit by Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, the Running mate of Mr John Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ho.



He said politics should not be "a do and die" affair, saying there appeared to be no decorum in the way it was being carried out.



"Take insults, rancour and vilification out of the campaign," he said, adding that politics was essentially to serve the people.



“We need every Ghanaian citizen alive, you don't rule dead people, so we all expect the peace that we are enjoying will continue before, during and after the elections,” he said and urged all to preach peace, unity and understanding.



Togbe Tepre Hodo commended Opoku-Agyeman for the visit and her call for a peaceful campaign and wished her a fruitful tour of the Region.

On her part, Professor Opoku-Agyamang said the nation's quest for accelerated socio-economic growth and development would be a mirage if there was no peace.



She said peace was an essential tool in the progress of every nation and must be cherished at all times.



He called on political actors to ensure that their actions and activities during the electioneering period were carried out in a manner to protect the peace of the country.



Prof Opoku-Agyamang noted that “development is anchored on peace and tranquillity,” and said the NDC was committed to the peace of the country and would do everything to safeguard it.



She said the next NDC government would improve on the Free Senior High policy, abolish the double-track system, put more emphasis on basic education as it formed the bedrock, and complete all abandoned infrastructure projects to create a conducive environment for effective academic work.



Prof Opoku-Agyamang assured the Chiefs that the party would deliver on its promises in the people's manifesto for the effective socioeconomic transformation of the country to improve the well-being of the citizenry.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC, said the party would not discriminate when it came to power, promising that the Volta region would get its fair share of the national cake to accelerate the growth and development of the Region.



He said when the party got the nod on December 7, it would ensure full operationalisation of the Ho aerodrome to boost economic activities in the Region to improve the lives of the people.



Mr Ampofo said the administration would create avenues for the youth to develop their skills and put them to good use to become responsible citizens as the future success of the country was dependent on them.



Prof Opoku-Agyamang also met with Educational Workers Connect and had a dialogue with market women, assuring them that the party would do all it could to address their challenges when it was voted into power.