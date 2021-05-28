Use the same approach in fighting galamsey on LGBTQI+ - Prez told

Emmanuel Abankwa Kesse, political analyst

A political analyst Emmanuel Abankwa Kesse (Olumanba), has asked President Akufo-Addo to use the passion he is using in dealing with the galamsey menace on the activities of the LGBTQI+.

He argued that Ghana should not be pressured in endorsing such activities by any foreign power.



He said even if we lose foreign aid by making LGBTQI+ activities unlawful, it would be best.



In an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the act is against our cultural values as a people, and any well-meaning Ghanaian should not entertain them.



He noted that activities of the community should not be a human right issue because it is evil and a danger to society.

He has since petitioned parliament admonishing them to review Ghana’s law and make such activities criminal.



He stressed Ghana should damn the consequences and put to jail all persons caught engaging in the promotion and advocacy of such activities.



Meanwhile, he has condemned the physical attacks on suspected LGBTQI+ persons saying, it is unlawful.