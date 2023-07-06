Using sex toys, engaging in oral, anal sex 'illegal' in Ghana - Ursula warns couples

MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said the use of sex toys and the practising of oral and anal sex, irrespective of the genders involved, is against Ghana's laws.

Speaking about the promotion of proper sexual human rights and the Ghanaian family values bill that seeks to outlaw all forms of sexuality that find classification under the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, the minister of communication and digitalisation, said:



“For the avoidance of doubt, and the information of all Ghanaians, oral sex, anal sex regardless of whether it is between woman and man, man and man, or woman and woman, is illegal under our law and, so, if there is anybody who is practising oral sex or anal sex, please note that what you are doing is against the existing law of this country.

"And, so, I will urge any woman or young girl being subjected to any such practice under the guise of heterosexual sex to know that what they are being asked to do is against the law and must seek help from the police", he added.



She explained: "Anal sex is unnatural carnal knowledge" and the "use of sex toys" is also "unnatural carnal knowledge".